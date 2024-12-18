Russia detains suspect in assassination of general sanctioned for chemical weapons use

A man has been arrested in connection with the assassination of the head of Russia's chemical, radiological and biological weapons unit, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, authorities in the country said Wednesday.

"During the interrogation, he explained that he was recruited by the Ukrainian special services," Svetlana Petrenko, a spokesperson for Russia's Investigative Committee said in a statement.

“On their instructions, he arrived in Moscow and received a homemade explosive device. He placed it on an electric scooter, which he parked at the entrance to the residential building where Igor Kirillov lived,” she added.

The suspect rented a car and “installed a video surveillance camera,” so he could broadcast the footage online, Petrenko said, adding that he was from Uzbekistan and in his twenties.

The suspect was guaranteed $100,000 and European residence as payment, she said.

Ukraine’s security service claimed responsibility for the attack on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

