food safety alert

Salami Snack Sold at Trader Joe's Linked to Child Salmonella Outbreak: CDC

Almost 20 people have reported related symptoms across eight states, including New York and California

Citterio brand Premium Italian-Style Salame Stick
CDC

What to Know

  • A salami snack sold at Trader Joe's grocery stores has been linked to a growing Salmonella outbreak that has sickened more than a dozen children
  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert advising against eating Citterio brand Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks
  • The popular grocer has voluntarily stopped selling the product until the CDC further investigates the outbreak

A salami snack sold at Trader Joe's grocery stores has been linked to a growing Salmonella outbreak that has sickened more than a dozen children.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert advising against eating Citterio brand Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks. The health agency says it is monitoring a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections related to the food.

As of Sunday, the CDC said 20 individuals have reported experiencing symptoms related to Salmonella, the majority have been under the age of 18. So far, three people have been hospitalized.

U.S. & World

Build Back Better 2 hours ago

Deal on Biden's $2T Plan Edges Closer; Harris Is `Confident'

Alec Baldwin 22 hours ago

Alec Baldwin Didn't Know Weapon Contained Live Rounds: Warrant

The Citterio snack is primarily sold at Trader Joe's grocery stores, but could be sold at additional retailers, according to the CDC. The grocer has voluntarily stopped selling the product until the CDC further investigates the outbreak.

The outbreak has been linked to eight states, including California, Kansas, Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, Virginia, New York and New Jersey. Records show almost half the number of people sick have been in California.

The CDC alert advises consumers not to eat the product no matter the best-by date.

Common symptoms of Salmonella include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, and usually begin six hours after exposure. The CDC says more people recover without treatment after four to seven days.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

food safety alertCDCsalmonellatrader joe's
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us