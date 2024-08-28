Salesforce CEO explains how customers use new platform ‘Agentforce'

In a Wednesday interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff discussed the enterprise software company's new platform, "Agentforce," and described how companies use the technology to automate certain functions.

Salesforce beat Wall Street's expectations when it reported Wednesday after close, and shares rose during extended trading.

In a Wednesday interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff discussed the enterprise software company's new platform, "Agentforce," and described how companies use the technology to automate certain functions.

"We have deployed Agentforce now to so many of our customers, and we're so excited because what we're helping them to do is to deliver a level of automation with their customer service or with their sales that they're never seen before," Benioff said. "We're able to take the ebb and flow of customer demand, and we're able to kind of meet that as, as the customer needs it."

Benioff said some of Salesforce's customers using "Agentforce" include ADP, OpenTable, Wyndham and Wiley. According to him, the platform is "resolving more than 90%" of customer inquiries for both ADP and OpenTable.

He also explained how "Agentforce" helps textbook maker Wiley right now during a busy season where students buy more books as they return to school. Benioff said Wiley can use the platform to "directly expand their customer service capability" instead of temporarily hiring and training new employees.

But Benioff claimed that even with these automated programs, "humans aren't going away."

"It's an amazing moment where humans with agents are driving customer success," he said. "We're automating all of these customer touch points with our apps, we're building the data, and now we're deploying agents."

