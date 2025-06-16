Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Salmonella poisoning linked to pistachio cream sickens 4 in Minnesota and New Jersey

Do not eat, sell, or serve Emek-brand pistachio cream with a use-by date of Oct. 19, 2026, the CDC warned.

By Danielle Abreu

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to pistachio cream, a nut butter spread used in desserts and other dishes, federal health officials said Monday.

Four people have been sickened in two states with the outbreak strain of salmonella. Three people in Minnesota and one in New Jersey fell ill between March 10 and May 19, including one person who was hospitalized. The sick range in age from 16 to 54 years old. No deaths have been reported.

The CDC notes the true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported because most people sickened by salmonella recover without medical care and are not tested for it.

The outbreak is tied to Emek brand pistachio cream with a use-by date of Oct. 19, 2026.

The spread, which may be packaged in 11-pound (5 kilogram) tubs, was imported from Turkey and sold online to wholesale distributors, restaurants and food service locations nationwide. It has a production code of 241019. The product should not be sold, distributed or served, the CDC said.

The FDA is working to determine if other lots or products are affected.

Symptoms of salmonella poisoning include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. They can occur within hours or days of consuming contaminated food. Most people recover within a week, but some can become sick enough to be hospitalized. Young children, people older than 65 and those with weakened immune systems are most at risk.

"Call your healthcare provider if you have any severe Salmonella symptoms after eating pistachio cream," the CDC urged.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
