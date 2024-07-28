Samoa boxing coach dies at 2024 Paris Olympics Village

Originally appeared on E! Online

The Samoan sporting community has suffered a tragic loss at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Lionel Fatu Elika, the country's national boxing coach, died in the athletes’ Olympic Village July 26, the first day of the Games. He was 60 years old.

The coach, who was working with Samoa's lone 2024 Olympic boxer, heavyweight Ato Plodzicki-Faoagali, died hours before that evening's Opening Ceremony.

It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Lionel Fatu Elika, one of Samoa’s top boxing coaches, who passed away this morning, local Paris time, in the Paris 2024 Games Village.



"Elika passed away this morning, local Paris time, in the Games Village," the Samoa Association of Sport and National Olympic Committee said in a statement, adding that officials met with Samoa's delegation — made up of 24 athletes — "to reassure them ahead of the Opening Ceremony today and competitions over the next two weeks."

The International Olympic Committee said in a statement July 27 that Lionel died of natural causes and expressed “its condolences to the entire Samoan NOC, his family and friends," the Associated Press reported.

Following news of the death of Lionel, also known as Lionel Elika Fatupaito, Ato shared a tribute to his coach.

"I first met coach Lionel when I was 15 trialling for Samoa's Youth team," the boxer wrote on Facebook July 27, alongside a throwback pic of the two. "He was a kind and generous coach, not only with his time, material things, but also his knowledge."

The 25-year-old continued, "You will be sorely missed coach, your dream was to attend an Olympics with me and dad, now you’ve left too early we haven’t had our first fight at the Olympics like we planned! Rest well old man, gonna miss you out there, you were the calm one and dad the storm of our corner."

Ato also posted his final pic of himself with Lionel on his Instagram Stories, writing, "No words can express how I feel but rest in love coach Lionel. Our last photo together before you passed yesterday Grand Master..."

The Australia-born boxer is competing in his second Olympic Games, after making his debut in 2021 at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. He is scheduled to face off against Belgium’s Victor Schelstraete in a 92-kilogram preliminary competition July 28.

The International Boxing Association also shared a tribute to Lionel.

"We at the International Boxing Association (IBA) extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Lionel Elika Fatupaito, the national boxing coach of Samoa, who tragically passed away during the Paris 2024," the group said in a statement. "Lionel’s dedication and passion for the sport have left an indelible mark on the boxing community."

The statement continued, "His legacy will continue to inspire future generations. Our thoughts and prayers are with Team Samoa and all those affected by this profound loss."