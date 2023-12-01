Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman on the Supreme Court, dies at 93

Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman on the Supreme Court, has died. She was 93.

She passed away Friday in Phoenix, Arizona, “of complications related to advanced dementia, probably Alzheimer’s, and a respiratory illness,” the Supreme Court said in a statement.

“A daughter of the American Southwest, Sandra Day O’Connor blazed an historic trail as our Nation’s first female Justice," Chief Justice John Roberts said in a statement. "She met that challenge with undaunted determination, indisputable ability, and engaging candor. We at the Supreme Court mourn the loss of a beloved colleague, a fiercely independent defender of the rule of law, and an eloquent advocate for civics education. And we celebrate her enduring legacy as a true public servant and patriot.”

O'Connor revealed her dementia diagnosis in 2018, announcing at the time she would "no longer able to participate in public life."

"While the final chapter of my life with dementia may be trying, nothing has diminished my gratitude and deep appreciation for the countless blessings in my life," she wrote in a public letter. She added: "As a young cowgirl from the Arizona desert, I never could have imagined that one day I would become the first woman justice on the U.S. Supreme Court."

O'Connor was a state court judge before being nominated to the Supreme Court in 1981 by President Ronald Reagan, who fulfilled a campaign promise by nominating a woman to the Supreme Court. O'Connor had graduated third in her class from Stanford Law School and was the first woman to lead the Arizona state senate. She was 51 when she was unanimously confirmed to the high court. On the Supreme Court, her votes were key in cases about abortion, affirmative action and campaign finance as well as the Bush v. Gore decision effectively settling the 2000 election in George W. Bush's favor.

O'Connor was 75 when she announced her retirement from the court in 2005. It was a decision influenced by the decline in the health of her husband, John O'Connor III, who himself had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

O’Connor’s retirement and replacement by Justice Samuel Alito shifted the court right and made Justice Anthony Kennedy’s vote the often-pivotal one. Kennedy’s replacement by Justice Brett Kavanaugh shifted the court even further right.

For her part, O’Connor wasn’t always delighted with the court’s more conservative direction after she left. Asked at a 2009 event how she felt about the court retreating from or undoing rulings she was instrumental in shaping, she responded: “What would you feel? I’d be a little bit disappointed. If you think you’ve been helpful, and then it’s dismantled, you think, ‘Oh, dear.’ But life goes on. It’s not always positive.”

After the court’s 2010 Citizens United ruling allowing corporations to spend freely on elections for Congress and president, she told an audience: “Gosh, I step away for a couple of years and there’s no telling what’s going to happen.” Still, that year she told an interviewer that she didn’t “regret for one minute” retiring when she did.

O’Connor found other ways to make a mark off the court. In 2009, the same year her husband died, she founded the group iCivics, which promotes civic education in schools through free, educational online games. O’Connor has called it “the most important work I’ve ever done.” Last year, the group’s 19 games were played by 5 million students.

Even as she was championing iCivics, O’Connor was working on other projects. She wrote a children’s book and a book about the history of the court. She served as a visiting appeals court judge, participating in more than 175 cases on appeals courts nationwide. And she campaigned to persuade states that judges should be appointed, not elected, to preserve judicial independence.

One of the last times O’Connor made public comments was in 2016, after Justice Antonin Scalia’s death. Interviewed by an Arizona television station, O’Connor was asked what she thought about Republican senators’ argument that the conservative justice’s seat should be filled not by President Barack Obama but his successor because the vacancy happened in a presidential election year. She said she disagreed.

“I think we need somebody there, now, to do the job, and let’s get on with it,” she said, a recommendation Republicans didn’t heed, holding the seat open until President Donald Trump could choose Scalia’s successor, Neil Gorsuch.

Four women now serve on the Supreme Court, a development O’Connor approved of.

“It’s all right to be the first to do something, but I didn’t want to be the last woman on the Supreme Court,” she said in 2012.

