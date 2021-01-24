Sarah Sanders, Ex-Trump Press Secretary, to Run for Arkansas Governor

Trump administration

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is expected to announce a run for governor of Arkansas on Monday, according to two people familiar with her plans.

Sanders has toyed with launching a campaign since leaving her post in 2019 and has been quietly planning for the bid over the last year. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson cannot seek re-election in 2022 because of term limits, NBC News reports.

Sanders, whose father, Mike Huckabee, was governor from 1996 to 2007, is expected to launch her candidacy Monday.

Sanders took over as press secretary from Sean Spicer, who resigned in 2017. A loyal ally of former President Donald Trump, she had a contentious relationship with the White House press corps and all but did away with official briefings during her 2½-year tenure.

When Trump announced that Sanders would be leaving her position in June 2019, she hadn’t held a briefing in 94 days.

