Animals and Wildlife

Doe receives treatment after being found with a bone stuck in her mouth

Officials planned to immobilize the animal with a tranquilizer dart then remove the bone.

By Gordon Tokumatsu and Helen Jeong

NBC Universal, Inc.

Officials Tuesday conducted an operation in Hollywood to save a deer that appears to have a bone stuck in its mouth and throat.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife closed and locked the popular entrance to Lake Hollywood as they looked for the injured deer Tuesday.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

“She has what looks to be a femur bone, lodged in her mouth and her throat,” Kevin Howells, a biologist with the state agency, said. 

People who live nearby alerted officials with the Department of Fish and Wildlife after the video clip of the deer began circulation on social media. 

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The doe appears to be part of a small herd made up of seven of eight deer that live in the lake area.

“I saw her briefly yesterday afternoon. But she went down-slope toward the water, and I didn’t have a chance to immobilize her,” Howells explained.

Officials planned to immobilize the doe with a tranquilizer dart then remove the bone and give her whatever medical treatment she needs before releasing her.

They hoped to catch her quickly as the deer may have trouble eating.

“She’s not quite emaciated yet, but she’s on her way,” Howells explained. “She’s obviously, I believe, incapable of getting water and of browsing as well.”

Animals and Wildlife Sep 19

Thailand's adorable pygmy hippo Moo Deng may get her own patent

Hurricane season 6 hours ago

Owner of dog abandoned amid Hurricane Milton faces animal cruelty charge

Browsing is how deer eat, plucking leaves or shoots for food, according to Howells.

If the bone is not removed, the doe is likely to die. And she’s susceptible to infection and predators .

The mystery part is how it happened in the first place as deer typically eat berries, nuts and twigs.

“Deer do chew on bones to get nutrients they’re lacking in their diet, so that’s a possibility,” Howells said. The doe must be in pain as it appears to be uncomfortable, he continued.

This article tagged under:

Animals and Wildlife
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us