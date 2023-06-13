Scenes from Donald Trump's 1st-ever federal arraignment

Former President Donald Trump appeared in federal court Tuesday to face 37 federal felony charges over alleged mishandling of classified documents.
Trump became the first commander-in-chief to be criminally charged by the federal government, two months after he was indicted in New York in a hush money case.
Of the 37 federal charges, 31 were related to willful retention of national defense information – a crime under the Espionage Act.
Supporters, protestors and media have gathered outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse to witness the historic arraignment.
