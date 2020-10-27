Tennessee School Bus Carrying Children Crashes; 2 Killed

A school bus carrying children crashed Tuesday in Tennessee, killing two people and injuring others, officials said.

The crash involved a utility service vehicle and happened on state Highway 58 in Meigs County in eastern Tennessee, said Lt. Bill Miller of the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn sent a statement offering condolences “for those lives that were lost” but did not give specifics.

Some people involved in the crash were taken to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga for treatment, said spokeswoman Allyson Cole. She did not say how many people were being treated.

Amanda Pritchett, director of schools, told WTVC-TV that another bus was going to pick up any uninjured children.

It was not clear how many people were aboard the bus and no additional details of what happened were immediately released.