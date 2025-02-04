Five people shot at a school in Sweden

Five people were shot at a school for adults in the city of Örebro in central Sweden, Swedish police said Tuesday.

Swedish media identified the school as Campus Risbergska, which is located about 125 miles west of Stockholm and serves adults, including immigrants and people with disabilities.

The condition of the five injured, who were admitted to nearby Örebro University Hospital, is not yet known. One of those receiving care was the suspected shooter, police said.

The police added that it did not believe there were any more attacks planned, adding that it had begun to evacuate people.

A major operation is still underway after shots were fired around 12:33 p.m. local time (6:33 a.m. ET), police said in a press release, adding that “the charges are currently attempted murder, arson and aggravated weapons offense,” without specifying who exactly had been charged.

Video from the scene showed a large police presence and other emergency vehicles.

Andreas Sundling, 28, was evacuated from a classroom by heavily armed police after hearing “three bangs and loud screams,” he told Swedish newspaper Expressen, adding that “there was blood all over the corridor.”

Police urged the public to stay away from the district of Västhaga, where the school is located, with students being accommodated in other schools nearby for security purposes.

Sweden's Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer told Swedish news agency TT earlier today that “the reports of violence in Orebro are very serious,” adding that “the police are on site and the operation is in full swing.”

Another minister, Mats Persson, added that the government was following developments very closely during a separate news conference Tuesday, according to the AP.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

