Scott Peterson, Convicted of Killing Pregnant Wife Laci Peterson, Resentenced to Life in Prison

Scott Peterson, who was convicted of killing his pregnant wife Laci Peterson and their unborn baby, was resentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for her death in 2002.

A judge sentenced him to 15 years to life in prison for the death of the unborn baby, Conner. The sentences will run concurrently, the judge said.

Peterson, 49, spent more than 15 years on death row in California after being found guilty in the murders.

