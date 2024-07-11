Sean Combs' mom hospitalized: ‘They think stress is a factor'

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ mother has been hospitalized.

A source close familiar with the situation tells NBC News that the rapper and music mogul is with his mom, Janice Combs, at the hospital.

“She’s still at the hospital. She hasn’t been discharged yet. They are keeping her for observation,” the source says, adding that Janice Combs, 84, asked for her son and he’s been by her side ever since.

According to the source, Janice Combs was admitted on July 10 after having chest pains.

They have run a number of tests, but the diagnosis is still unknown. The source says “they think stress is a factor.”

Janice Combs is in OK health, the source notes, but had brain surgery this year.

“The stress of everything has been a lot for her. I think she largely, like, you know, she’s standing by her son,” the source tells NBC News.

The news of Janice Combs’ hospitalization comes amid Sean Combs’ legal troubles. Earlier this month, NBC News reported that the “Last Night” rapper is a subject of an ongoing criminal investigation in the Southern District of New York.

Sources told NBC News on July 3 that, as of now, there are no impending charges against the artist. Additionally, the businessman’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by law enforcement and he’s faced a number of sexual assault allegations and civil lawsuits in recent month. Combs has denied all the past allegations.

However, in May, surveillance video obtained by CNN showed Combs assaulting his ex-girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura back in 2016.

Sean Combs issued an apology in a since-deleted Instagram video and said his behavior in the surveillance video, which included him dragging Ventura across the floor, was “inexcusable.”

“I’m truly sorry,” Combs said in part, later adding, “I was f---- up — I mean, I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now.”

As for Janice Combs, she was a single mom to son Sean Comb and daughter Keisha Combs and worked three jobs.

“She’s been really present,” the source says, “acting as both parents” for her children. The source adds that Janice Combs is also “really involved with the grandkids.”

As of July 11, Janice Combs is expected to be discharged, but is being kept for observation and additional tests, the source says.

