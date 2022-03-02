Sean Penn Leaves Ukraine to Poland on Foot

Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn gave an update on Twitter about his time in Ukraine as he left for Poland's border on foot, walking beside Ukrainians feeling the conflict by car.

On Monday, he tweeted a photo of himself with luggage and wrote, "Myself & two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road. Almost all the cars in this photo carry women & children only, most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value."

Myself & two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road. Almost all the cars in this photo carry women & children only, most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value. pic.twitter.com/XSwCDgYVSH — Sean Penn (@SeanPenn) February 28, 2022

Penn traveled to Ukraine last week to work on a documentary -- which is being produced by VICE Studios -- about the Russian invasion. While there, he was photographed attending a press briefing at the presidential office in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. He also visited the country in November. The actor and filmmaker founded CORE, a disaster relief organization, in 2010, and has worked on various humanitarian efforts through the nonprofit.

In a series of tweets from Saturday, he wrote, "Already a brutal mistake of lives taken and hearts broken, and if he doesn’t relent, I believe Mr. Putin will have made a most horrible mistake for all of humankind. President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people have risen as historic symbols of courage and principle."

"Ukraine is the tip of the spear for the democratic embrace of dreams. If we allow it to fight alone, our soul as America is lost," he added.

Ukraine was invaded by Russian forces on Thursday. Read our live coverage of the Russia-Ukraine Crisis here.