Second suspect arrested in theft of DHS chief Kristi Noem's purse

Law enforcement authorities on Sunday arrested a second individual in South Florida connected to the theft of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s purse, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

“This second offender is implicated in a pattern of thefts and robberies with the primary defendant who is accused of the robbery of the Secretary. He was taken into custody earlier today with critical assistance from the Miami Beach, Florida police department and immigration and customs enforcement,” a Secret Service spokesperson said.

The second suspect, according to U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Ed Martin, is also in the country illegally. The person was charged with driver’s license/possession of stolen or fictitious identification, Miami Beach police said, which is a state violation.

NBC News confirmed the name of that first suspect involved in the case, Mario E. Bustamante Leiva, a 49-year-old Chilean national.

Martin told NBC News that Bustamante Leiva, who was arrested Saturday, is also in the country illegally.

It is not believed Bustamante Leiva targeted Noem because she was the Department of Homeland Security chief, Martin said.

“There is no indication it was because of that. It was frankly, it was a nice looking purse,” Martin said in a recorded telephone interview.

In the call, Martin said Immigration and Customs Enforcement is now involved.

“President Trump’s direction to us is we charge these folks that are here illegally and we prosecute them, as well as deport them when need be, you know, as soon as that can happen,” Martin said, adding: “What I can tell you is he won’t be back on the streets in America.”

The person who took the bag knew what he was doing, Martin said.

“This was not an amateur. This was a person, a thief, that knew how to do this. You could see how he scouted the room out.”

Matt McCool, an United States Secret Service official overseeing the agency's Washington field office, alleged Bustamante Leiva is a "serial offender."

"The investigation revealed alleged criminal activity, including potential device and credit card fraud," McCool said in a statement. "Given this, the Secret Service will maintain jurisdiction over the case and intends to present its findings to a federal court in coordination with the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia."

The Metropolitan Police Department and United States Secret Service announced in a joint statement on Sunday that Bustamante Leiva has been charged with two counts of robbery, related to two alleged incidents predating Noem's bag theft.

In each case, "a suspect approached the victim as they ate in a restaurant, stole their purse from the back of their seat, and fled the scene," the statement read, adding, "Leiva faces additional charges for an offense being investigated by the United States Secret Service."

As DHS secretary, Noem receives Secret Service protection.

When asked for comment from the U.S. Secret Service agent that was providing protection for Noem, agency spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said, “For the safety of our agents and officers, we are not in a position to confirm or comment at this time. Should criminal charges be filed, the Department of Homeland Security will provide public information in accordance with established procedures.”

Noem’s purse was stolen when a masked man walked into Capital Burger, a restaurant in D.C., last Sunday night. The man passed two plainclothes Secret Service officers who were sitting at the bar on his way to her table, which was upstairs.

He then sat down next to Noem’s table, where she was eating with her family, and put his foot on her purse to drag it toward himself, according to two sources familiar who viewed the surveillance footage. Then, he swiftly picked it up, tucked it under his jacket and walked out, passing the protection agents on his way out.

Noem’s purse contained $3,000 cash, as well as her DHS access badge, her passport, various credit cards, blank checks, a set of keys and her driver’s license.

NBC News asked Noem about the situation on Monday at the White House Easter Egg Roll. She said she couldn’t provide a comment or details.

“I don’t think I can comment on it yet,” she said. “It’s not resolved yet.”

