Secret ‘Man Cave' Discovered Below Grand Central Platform; 3 Subway Workers Busted

At least three MTA employees secretly turned a storage room below one of the platforms at Grand Central Terminal into a private "man cave," complete with a futon, TV, exercise equipment, a fridge and beds, the agency's inspector general said Thursday.

“Many a New Yorker has fantasized about kicking back with a cold beer in a prime piece of Manhattan real estate – especially one this close to good transportation,” MTA Inspector General Carolyn Pokorny said in a statement. “But few would have the chutzpah to commandeer a secret room beneath Grand Central Terminal & make it their very own man-cave, sustained with MTA resources, and maintained at our riders’ expense.”

Photos: Secret ‘Man Cave' Discovered Below Grand Central Platform, 3 MTA Employees Busted

According to Pokorny's office, the secret lair below Track 114 was hidden behind a locked door inside a larger storage room.

Station management told investigators they were not aware the room even physically existed, much less how it was being used. Metro-North's security manager did not have a working key for the room, and the supervisor of the locksmith shop -- who is not a licensed locksmith -- could not access the room because only actual locksmiths had access.

Three employees -- a wireman, a carpenter foreman and an electrical foreman -- have been suspended without pay pending resolution of disciplinary cases.

In addition, the inspector general's office said it determined that Metro-North Security failed to take any steps to investigate the initial complaint about the room. The IG's office opened its own probe more than a year ago after receiving multiple anonymous complaints.

In response to the report, Metro-North is now working on a project to map all the rooms in Grand Central -- as well as how they're locked -- and implementing a process to better track complaints.