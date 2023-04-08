UConn

Sen. Richard Blumenthal to Undergo Surgery After Breaking Leg at UConn Parade

Sen. Richard Blumenthal will undergo surgery after breaking his femur at the UConn parade Saturday, according to a spokesperson.

He suffered a fracture after another parade-goer tripped and fell on the senator from behind, according to the spokesperson.

The surgery will take place Sunday, she said.

Blumenthal later tweeted about this incident.

Sen. Blumenthal anticipates making a full recovery, the spokesperson said.

