Denis McDonough

Senate Confirms Former Obama Chief of Staff to Oversee VA

McDonough will oversee a sprawling agency that has presented organizational challenges for both parties over the years

By Kevin Freking

Denis McDonough, Secretary of Veterans Affairs nominee, testifies during his Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee confirmation hearing, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on January 27, 2021.
Sarah Silbiger/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The Senate has overwhelmingly voted to confirm President Joe Biden’s pick to oversee the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The Senate confirmed Denis McDonough as VA secretary by a vote of 87-7 on Monday. McDonough was President Barack Obama’s chief of staff.

McDonough will oversee a sprawling agency that has presented organizational challenges for both parties over the years. But he never served in the armed forces, a fact noted by leading veterans advocacy groups.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 19 hours ago

Trump's Trial Starting: ‘Grievous Crime' or Just ‘Theater'?

Congress 2 hours ago

Dems Propose $1,400 Payments as Part of Biden Virus Relief

McDonough touted his experience working in the Obama administration, telling lawmakers he understood how to untangle and solve complex challenges across the government. He said his experience as chief of staff also enabled him to view the sacrifices that veterans make and that he feels he owes a profound debt of gratitude to those who served in the military.

The Biden Administration: A Look at Who Has Been Nominated and Confirmed

Here's a look at how the administration is coming together. Click to read more.

Source: Staff reports

McDonough replaces Robert Wilkie, who served as VA secretary under President Donald Trump.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Denis McDonoughJoe BidenBarack ObamaBiden AdministrationDepartment of Veterans Affairs
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Black History Month Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us