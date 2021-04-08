1 Dead, 5 Hurt in Texas Mass Shooting; State Trooper Shot Pursuing Suspected Gunman

What to Know Man opens fire at warehouse in Bryan, Texas, fatally shooting one and injuring five others

Gunman believed to be an employee; motive for shooting unknown

Texas State Trooper shot pursuing suspect; suspect's location unknown

A Texas State Trooper is in stable condition after being shot pursuing a person suspected of opening fire at a business park in Bryan Thursday afternoon, killing one person and injuring five others, the Texas Department of Public Safety says.

The State Trooper is in serious but stable condition; it's not clear if the suspected shooter has been apprehended or if he or she remains on the run.

Bryan Chief of Police Eric Buske said shortly before 5 p.m. that a person who they believe to be an employee of Kent Moore Cabinets showed up at the company's headquarters and began shooting near the warehouse.

One person died at the scene while five others were hospitalized for gunshot wounds -- four of those patients are in critical condition. A sixth person was also hospitalized after suffering an asthma attack.

According to Buske, the shooter was gone by the time officers arrived at the warehouse moments after the first call was received at about 2:30 p.m.

Buske said the Texas Department of Public Safety may have taken the shooter into custody following an incident near Iola, which is about 20 miles away, but that the information had not yet been confirmed.

The victims were transported to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital.

A motive for the shooting has not yet been confirmed.

Bryan police Lt. Jason James said during an informal news conference Thursday afternoon that the scene of the shooting is secure and that witnesses are currently being interviewed.

The shooting in Texas comes just hours after President Joe Biden announced a half-dozen executive actions to combat what he called an “epidemic and an international embarrassment” of gun violence in America while also calling on Congress to end the broad immunity that gun-makers have from being sued for shootings, making it a top priority for his administration.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), who earlier in the afternoon vowed to fight Biden's executive actions by making Texas a 2nd Amendment sanctuary state, issued the following statement Thursday afternoon after learning of the mass shooting.

"I have been working closely with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers as they assist local law enforcement on a swift response to this criminal act. Their efforts led to the arrest of the shooting suspect. The state will assist in any way needed to help prosecute the suspect. Cecilia and I are praying for the victims and their families and for the law enforcement officer injured while apprehending the suspect," Abbott said.

The shooting also come less than a day after former NFL player Phillip Adams fatally shot five people including a prominent doctor, his wife and their two grandchildren before later killing himself.

Earlier this week in North Texas, two teenage brothers made a suicide pact to shoot and kill four members of their family before turning the guns on themselves.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.