Shane McClanahan Vs. Clayton Kershaw: Get to Know 2022 All-Star Game Starters

The Midsummer Classic is hours away in Los Angeles, and this year's All-Star Game pits a pair of hard-throwing lefties against each other.

Tampa Bay Rays ace Shane McClanahan toes the rubber for the American League while three-time Cy Young-winner and Los Angeles Dodger great Clayton Kershaw will take the mound for the National League -- in front of his home crowd at Dodger Stadium.

The matchup promises to be a showcase of youth vs. experience as McClanahan is making his All-Star debut in 2022. In the opposing dugout, Kershaw is every bit the picture of an All-Star veteran with this year marking his ninth appearance in the Midsummer Classic.

Kershaw's credentials speak for themselves: He's a World Series Champion and former National League MVP (2014) who has led the NL in wins three times and ERA five times. He's also boasted the most strikeouts in the NL three different times in his career (2011, 2013, 2015).

McClanahan's resume is a bit more barren. His biggest claim to fame so far is being the first pitcher in Major League Baseball history to make his debut in the postseason. He was just the fifth player overall to hold that distinction.

Here's everything else you need to know about the American League starter:

How old is Shane McClanahan?

McClanahan is 25 years old. He throws left and bats left. He boasts 288 career strikeouts in less than two MLB seasons.

Is Shane McClanahan the youngest starter in All-Star Game history?

One would think the Rays' ace would be in contention for this title but in fact he's five years too old.

Jerry Walker is the youngest pitcher to be named an All-Star Game starter. He was 20 years and 172 days old when he started for the American League in 1959.

Fernando Valenzuela holds the distinction for youngest starter in NL history. He was 20 years and 281 days old when he started in the 1981 All Star game.

Dwight Gooden is the third youngest pitcher to be named an All-Star Game starter. He was selected to start for the National League in 1986 at the age of 21.

What is Shane McClanahan salary?

McClanahan might not have the distinction of youngest starter in All-Star Game history but he certainly has claim for "best bargain starter" in the history of the Midsummer Classic.

The Rays are currently paying their ace $711,400 for the 2022 season.

How many strikeouts does Shane McClanahan have right now?

McClanahan has 147 strikeouts entering the 2022 MLB All-Star Game.

Tampa's ace also holds a sterling 1.71 ERA and 0.80 WHIP -- leading Major League Baseball in both categories during the first half of the season.

Who leads the MLB in strikeouts in 2022?

Chicago White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease leads the league with 150 strikes outs -- three more than McLanahan heading into the All-Star Break. McLanahan sits tied for second place with New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole.

McClanahan might have the more impressive stats in 2022 than his National League counterpart but Clayton Kershaw is certainly no slouch. Here's everything you need to know about the National League's starting pitcher tonight:

How old is Clayton Kershaw?

Clayton Kershaw is 34 years old. The 6-foot-4 lefty will be 35 years old when and if he enters his 15th MLB season in 2023.

What is Clayton Kershaw's win/loss record?

Kershaw owns a career 192-86 record. Kershaw has 172 more career wins than his AL counterpart Tuesday night.

What is Clayton Kershaw's salary?

The three-time Cy Young winner is making $17 million in 2022 after signing a one-year contract to remain in Dodger blue this season.

Kershaw enters 2023 as an unrestricted free agent.

Where does Clayton Kershaw sit on the all-time strikeout list?

Kershaw's 2,745 career strikeouts are good for 26th on Major League Baseball's all-time strikeout list.

Kershaw broke the Dodgers' franchise record for strikeouts in 2022, passing Don Sutton with 2,697 strikeouts on April 30.

Has Clayton Kershaw pitched a perfect game?

Kershaw has not pitched a true perfect game but the 33-year-old pitcher is aging like a fine wine -- carrying not one but two perfect games into the eighth inning in 2022. It's the first time since 1961 that one pitcher has done that in a single season.

Kershaw did complete a no-hitter on June 18, 2014.