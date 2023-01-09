Shemar Moore Is Expecting His First Baby: See His Sweet Announcement

Shemar Moore's news is bringing new meaning to his "Criminal Minds" catch phrase.

The "Criminal Minds" alum announced that he and girlfriend Jesiree Dizon are expecting their first child together—fittingly, a baby girl—in a clip from an upcoming interview on "The Jennifer Hudson Show", set to air on January 26.

"I'm Shemar Moore, 52 and a half years old. My mother is in heaven, right now it'll be the three-year anniversary on February 8," Moore explained in the clip, which was released Jan. 9. "And on February 8, I'm going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy."

After host Jennifer Hudson exclaimed that Moore's late mom is "smiling down on him from heaven," he added that he was "so excited" for his little one's arrival.

"I'm sorry she can't be here," the "S.W.A.T." actor said. "I was worried for a while that it was a 'that ship has sailed,' kind of thing but God had my back and things lined up."

He added, "It's going to be the best part of—my life is already pretty grand, but I know whenever God does call my name, once I get this experience, I'll be able to go to heaven whole."

After the "Jennifer Hudson Show" clip debuted, the actor shared an Instagram video of him and Jesiree finding out the sex of their baby. In the clip, Moore and the model—who is mom to daughter Charli, 5, and son Kaiden, 16, from previous relationships—made their guess as to whether they'd be having a boy or girl.

"It's either going to be Legend, little homie, or it's going to be Frankie, little baby girl," Moore said, "and I'm about to be a father come February 8, 2023."

The video then showed a helicopter flying around releasing pink smoke, confirming that the couple will be adding a daughter to their family.