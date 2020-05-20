Arizona

At Least 2 Shot in Arizona Entertainment District, 1 Suspect in Custody

A state senator who said he witnessed the shooting described the weapon as an AR-15 rifle

At least two people were struck by gunfire and a third was in custody after a shooting Wednesday evening in a suburban Phoenix entertainment district, police said.

Arizona's Glendale Police Department said on Twitter "at least two persons struck by gunfire and one person is in custody" in the early evening attack at or near the Westgate Entertainment District.

The department added, four minutes later, "There are no more reports of any active shooting."

State Sen. Martin Quezada, a Phoenix Democrat, said on Twitter, "I just witnessed an armed terrorist with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate."

The extent of injuries was not immediately known.

