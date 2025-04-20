Single-engine plane crashes in Illinois, killing all 4 people aboard

Four people died when a small, single-engine plane crashed in Trilla, Illinois, on Saturday morning.

The plane departed from Menomonie, Wisconsin, and went down at around 10:15 a.m. according to state police. All occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board, which will investigate the crash, identified the plane as a Cessna C180G model.

Gov. JB Pritzker urged the public to follow instructions from law enforcement as roads were closed in the crash aftermath.

“Terrible news out of Coles County,” Pritzker wrote in a post on X. “My administration is monitoring the situation as we keep those impacted by the plane crash in our thoughts today.”

This was the second fatal crash in two days. A plane crashed into a Nebraska river on Friday night, killing all three people inside.

Another crash earlier this month left no survivors when a private plane crashed while attempting a landing in New York. This accident was just after another plane crash in Boca Raton, Florida, killed three people.

This year has been marked by a string of fatal aviation incidents that have left many travelers with anxiety.

In January, an American Airlines flight collided midair with a Black Hawk military helicopter. Both plummeted into the Potomac River near Washington, D.C., leaving 67 people dead.

An air ambulance crashed near a Philadelphia mall that same month, killing all the passengers and crew, plus one person on the ground. Bystanders on the ground were also injured.

