It’s been 21 days since Keya Strong last saw her younger sister, 25-year-old Chyna Crawford.

It was Monday, October 23. “I was actually moving,” Keya said, adding that she’d be living closer to Chyna, who lived alone in the Southeast Washington, D.C. area. “I came past the neighborhood and I ended up seeing her. And we stopped and we talked for a little while.”

Keya told Dateline she didn’t stay and chat with Chyna very long on that Monday evening, “I had to go take my things into my new place.” But they were going to get together soon. “I was supposed to see her during the weekend,” she said. But that didn’t happen, because Chyna Crawford disappeared.

On Wednesday, October 25, Keya received a call from her mother asking if she had talked to Chyna, to which recounted the run-in two days earlier. Keya said that her mother told her that she was worried Chyna could be missing. Keya said she asked several people if any of them had seen Chyna. “They’re like, ‘No,’” Keya said. They all checked Chyna’s location, using the “Find My” app on their phones. “So when all of them check the location -- their locations for her -- it didn’t show nothing,” Keya said.

On Friday, November 3, 2023, the Metropolitan Police Department posted a press release stating that authorities were seeking the public’s assistance in locating Chyna Crawford. The release stated that Chyna was “last seen on Monday, October 23, 2023, in the 1600 block of Good Hope Road Southeast.”

The release also noted that “Her vehicle, a gray 2012 Mercedes Benz CLS550 with Virginia temporary license plate 998859V, is also missing.” Chyna’s case is described as a “critical missing” person.

