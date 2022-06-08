Six Haitian Delegates in Florida for Special Olympics Reported Missing

Six Haitian delegates in Florida for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games have gone missing, authorities said Tuesday.

No foul play is suspected in their disappearance from the games' venue in Kissimmee, part of Disney World's property near Orlando.

"All of them turned in their room keys, and left behind their personal bags and belongings," the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said in a missing persons bulletin.

Organizers said one is an athlete and the five others are part of Haiti's delegation to the games. The six were last seen at the games' venue about 2:30 p.m. Monday, the sheriff's office said.

