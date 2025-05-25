Death and dying

Bodies of 5 skiers found on Swiss glacier near Zermatt

Formal identification of the victims is still underway, and their nationalities have not yet been released.

By The Associated Press

A gondola at a ski resort in Zermatt, Switzerland
AP Photo/Jamey Keaten, File

The bodies of five skiers have been found on a glacier above the Swiss resort town of Zermatt, authorities said Sunday, after two hikers reported seeing abandoned skis near the Rimpfischhorn, a 4,000-meter peak in the Valais Alps.

Valais cantonal police said Sunday the victims were located on the Adler Glacier following aerial and ground searches.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Formal identification of the victims is still underway, and their nationalities have not yet been released.

Authorities have opened an investigation into the circumstances of the accident. Weather conditions and avalanche activity in the region are being examined as part of the probe.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Death and dying
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us