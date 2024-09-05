NASA

Small, harmless asteroid burns up in Earth's atmosphere over the Philippines

The asteroid — about 3 feet (1 meter) across — was spotted by astronomers in Arizona.

By Adithi Ramakrishnan | The Associated Press

NASA logo is displayed
Jaque Silva/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A small asteroid discovered on Wednesday harmlessly burned up in Earth's atmosphere the same day, NASA said.

The asteroid — about 3 feet (1 meter) across — was spotted by astronomers in Arizona and broke apart over the coast of the Philippines hours after the discovery.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

This space rock, dubbed 2024 RW1, is only the ninth to have been spotted before its impact. Asteroids around this size hurtle toward Earth about every two weeks without posing any danger.

The asteroid was discovered through the Catalina Sky Survey, which is run by the University of Arizona and funded by NASA.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.
https://twitter.com/NASA/status/1831334973011268079?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw"
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NASASpace Exploration
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us