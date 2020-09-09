Nearby Wildfires Give Bay Area Skies Mars-Like Orange Glow

A brownish-orange glow, the result of smoke and ash settling from nearby wildfires, appeared around the Bay Area Wednesday.

The thick concoction chocked the air and blocked the sun in many areas, causing some neighborhoods' streetlights to stay on and authorities to urge motorists to use their headlights along roadways.

Ash particles floated through the air and left residue on vehicle surfaces, rooftops and windows.

Longtime Bay Area resident Kelly Groth woke up Wednesday morning and thought her clock was wrong.

"This morning I woke up at 7 a.m. and thought my alarm was wrong because it was so dark" she said. "I didn't smell smoke but had a feeling the fires were affecting the atmosphere. I pulled back my curtains to see the sky was dark orange, and it felt so apocalyptic. I've lived in the Bay Area my whole life and never seen anything like it."

Rob Mayeda explains why blue skies recently turned orange and red.

The fast-moving wildfires surrounding the Bay Area killed three people Wednesday and carved out a 25-mile path of destruction, authorities said. Meanwhile, several other record-breaking wildfires are raging in other parts of California, Oregon and Washington.

NBC Bay Area meteorologist Rob Mayeda says the Mars-like glow is due to those tiny smoke and ash particles filtering out shorter wave-length blue light and emphasizing the longer wave-length red and orange light from the sun, similar to what is seen at sunrise and sunset.

Photos and videos of the filtered air and stained ground were circulating on social media, and some were equating the scene to waking up on the Red Planet.

Whoa. Here’s a look at our NBC Bay Area live cameras which are capturing the red orange skies across the Bay Area. Send a picture of your sky to isee@nbcbayarea.com. You may see it on our air at 5 and 6pm. pic.twitter.com/bThzpJe6In — Joyce Huntington (@joycetripping) September 9, 2020

This will give you an idea of how much ash has fallen in NorCal. This is in #Vacaville. @nbcbayarea #CaliforniaFires pic.twitter.com/PnktcFJDI5 — Robbie Beasom NBC (@BeasomONE) September 9, 2020

In the middle of the street.

In the middle of the day.

In Sausalito. ⁦@nbcbayarea⁩ pic.twitter.com/QzRPGZpeGg — TerryMcSweeney (@TerryMcSweeney) September 9, 2020

Hard to believe this is late morning in San Francisco. The city is still covered in an eerie orange glow. https://t.co/jXmvuWoYcs pic.twitter.com/EOJ8rXe33w — Brendan Weber (@BrendanNWeber) September 9, 2020

It’s almost noon at Pillar Point Harbor Wednesday and it’s dark as night. pic.twitter.com/oRooFmyOAO — Dave Elkinson (@hmbeagle) September 9, 2020

San Francisco: 10am. Simply. Bizarre. “Smoke particles scatter blue light & only allow yellow-orange-red light to reach the surface, causing skies to look orange.” - Air Quality District (video from @LombardiHimself) @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/HZgVFvBLbk — Raj Mathai (@rajmathai) September 9, 2020

Sausalito with a red hue. Never seen anything like it. ⁦@nbcbayarea⁩ pic.twitter.com/pCKQkxkmd9 — TerryMcSweeney (@TerryMcSweeney) September 9, 2020

Mars or #Oakland? You have to see it to believe it. Even though it’s getting later in the morning, the sky seems to be getting darker & the orange glow seems more vibrant. My bf’s shoot got cancelled so he ended up taking these pics. Is this affecting your workday? @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/oPk9xIld8R — Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) September 9, 2020

Ummm...

Where is the sun? pic.twitter.com/17Ol8AIJ4F — Bigad Shaban (@BigadShaban) September 9, 2020

It’s after 9AM and there’s still no sign of the sun. Heavy smoke from the wildfires is creating extremely low light conditions this morning throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. Please use your vehicle’s headlights while driving and slow down due to the decreased visibility. pic.twitter.com/DctuDRqtze — CHP Golden Gate (@CHP_GoldenGate) September 9, 2020

Still dark.....yes, unusual.....yes, if driving make sure your headlights are ON.....safety for all. #OPDCARES pic.twitter.com/Ik2HJBuD1H — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) September 9, 2020

845am.

Silicon Valley.



A thin layer of ash is falling in our neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/MljUKzqDOk — scott budman (@scottbudman) September 9, 2020

We’ve never woken up to our neighborhood looking like this before. This smoke is unreal. pic.twitter.com/crECJ4EIsb — Jodi Hernandez (@JodiHernandezTV) September 9, 2020

This was the view from my dashboard this morning as I drove along Ocean Ave in #SanFrancisco at 8am!! Anybody else seeing apocalyptic skies? 😳 @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/V7jAENfGRk — Jackie Ward (@jackiewardnews) September 9, 2020

Good morning from #Oakland, where the sky is an eerie orange glow. Mass of polluted air from multiple wildfires is hovering above the marine layer. There is also a visible amount of ash that has fallen over cars. What a weird Wednesday. How’s it looking where you are? @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/oUd1xt2h92 — Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) September 9, 2020