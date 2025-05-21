A Missouri mom taking her son to baseball practice got quite a surprise this week when an unexpected passenger hitched a ride under her car’s hood.

The Missouri Department of Conservation said the woman, who was driving her son to practice in the town of Eugene, spotted a black rat snake slithering out from under the hood of her car.

However, the snake wasn’t ready to leave -- no matter how much encouragement it got.

Unable to coax the reptile out on her own, the woman drove to the school where she works and got the help of several teachers and even the district superintendent. Together, the group managed to safely remove the stubborn stowaway without harming it.

Francis Skalicky with the Missouri Department of Conservation said it’s not unusual for snakes and other animals such as cats, squirrels and other small critters to curl up in engine compartments, especially when it's chilly outside.

“It’s a little warm in there. They are cold-blooded animals, so they have to thermal regulate using the heat around them,” Skalicky said. “But more importantly, it’s seclusion. It’s a hidden spot ... this snake, when it crawls up in there, it thinks it’s got a good hidey-hole. Doesn’t know that this hidey-hole may be going 60 miles an hour down the road.”

Conservation officials recommend knocking on your car’s hood before starting it up, especially if it’s been parked for a few days.

Beyond posing a danger to animals, these hidden visitors can cause serious damage to your engine.

If you discover a creature hiding under your hood and aren’t sure what to do, you can contact your local conservation office for help removing it safely.