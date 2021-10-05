SNAPCHAT

Snapchat Introduces Tool to Help Young People ‘Run for Office'

"If Snapchatters want to make sure that the issues they care most about are represented by leadership, then they need to run," a Snap executive said

SnapChat-GettyImages
Getty Images/Robyn Beck

Snapchat released a tool Tuesday called Run for Office to help young people who have political aspirations learn what steps they'll need to take to run in local elections.

Run for Office will help eligible Snapchat users, many of whom skew younger, find local races they are eligible for that pertain to their interests, the platform said.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

"If Snapchatters want to make sure that the issues they care most about are represented by leadership, then they need to run," Sofia Gross, Snap's head of policy partnerships and social impact, said

The tool, powered by BallotReady, which curates information from election websites across the country, will walk them through what they'll need to do to become candidates. Users will also be able to nominate friends who they think would be good fits for particular offices.

U.S. & World

Facebook 14 hours ago

Whistleblower Says Facebook's Algorithms Prioritize Profits Over Safety

recall alert 3 hours ago

Volvo Recalling 260K Older Cars in US Because Air Bag Inflators Can Explode

Gross said young users are politically active, especially with voting.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here. 

At issue is whether public schools can discipline students like 14-year-old Brandi Levy over something they say off-campus.

This article tagged under:

SNAPCHAT
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us