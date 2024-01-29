US identifies 3 soldiers killed in drone attack in Jordan

The Pentagon released the names of the three soldiers who were killed in Jordan after a drone struck a base near the border with Syria.

The service members were identified as Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46, of Carrollton, Georgia; Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, of Waycross, Georgia; and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, of Savannah, Georgia.

President Joe Biden said the troops were killed by “radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq" and an investigation has been launched into the incident.

The deaths at a base in Jordan yesterday are the first in months of attacks by Iran-backed militants since the Israel-Hamas war began, though Iran sought to distance itself from the strike.

Biden is still "working through options" after he vowed to retaliate for the drone attack, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told NBC's “TODAY” show.

For more on this story go to NBCNews.com.