Sonya Massey, Black woman shot by Illinois deputy, died from gunshot wound to the head: Autopsy

The now-fired sheriff's deputy Sean Grayson, who is white, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct charges in Sonya Massey's killing

Autopsy findings released Friday on Sonya Massey, a 36-year-old Black woman fatally shot in her Illinois home by a now-fired sheriff's deputy charged in her death, confirm that she died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon had previously disclosed initial findings on Massey's July 6 death in Springfield and the full autopsy report released Friday confirmed those conclusions, including that her death was a homicide.

The report states that in addition to the bullet striking her just beneath her left eye, Massey had “minor blunt force injuries” to her right leg and she weighed 112 pounds.

The autopsy findings were released shortly before civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Massey’s family, was scheduled to hold a news conference in Springfield. A Chicago rally was planned for Friday afternoon in support of Massey, according to a press release.

Now-fired sheriff's deputy Sean Grayson, who is white, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct charges in Massey's killing. He was fired last week by the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Massey had called 911 to report a suspected prowler. Two deputies eventually showed up at her house in Springfield, about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

Sheriff’s body camera video released Monday confirmed prosecutors’ earlier account of the tense moment when Grayson yelled across a counter at Massey to set down a pot of hot water. He then threatened to shoot the unarmed woman, Massey ducked and briefly rose, and Grayson fired his pistol at her. Massey was hit three times, with a fatal shot to her head.

Records show that Grayson's career included short stints as a part-time officer at three small police departments and a full-time job at a fourth department as well as working full time at two sheriff’s offices, all in central Illinois.

James Wilburn, Massey’s father, called for Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell to resign.

“I want to tell y’all the sheriff here is an embarrassment,” Wilburn said. “This man (Grayson) should have never had a badge. And he should have never had a gun. He should have never been given the opportunity to kill my child.”

