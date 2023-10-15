Halloween

California mom creates spectacular swamp-themed Halloween display with a special purpose

Chris Jimenez, who was born premature and suffers from several medical issues, has always loved Halloween. And thanks to his mom, Shelly, he's been a special show in the front yard every October 31.

NBC Universal, Inc.

For one San Jose mom, creating an elaborate Halloween display is about more than celebrating the season: it’s also a labor of love for her son. 

This year, Shelly Jimenez spent weeks brewing up a swamp-themed Halloween display for her front yard. She does it all for her 28-year-old son, Chris, who was born premature and suffers from several medical issues. 

Halloween Oct 14

M&M's will refill your candy supply for free if you run out on Halloween

Halloween Oct 4

NY ‘house fire' turns out to be an elaborate Halloween display

Despite his struggles, Chris has always loved halloween so Jimenez started putting up spectacular Halloween displays in 2019 to bring seasonal fun right to their front yard. 

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

NBC Bay Area’s Marianne Favro has more on their story, and their impact on their neighborhood, above. 

This article tagged under:

Halloween
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us