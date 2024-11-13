Massachusetts

Video shows moment plank falls off skyscraper onto street in Boston, nearly hitting people

People nearby appeared shocked as the plank fell inches from a person walking into South Station Friday afternoon

Video shows a scaffolding plank falling inches from a person walking into South Station in Boston, Massachusetts last week.

No one was hurt in the incident Friday, involving a piece what the Boston Inspectional Services Department called rigging gear that fell from One Financial, a skyscraper across the street from South Station.

The plank is seen falling just in front of the main entrance to the major transportation hub at 2:46 p.m. on Friday in video released Wednesday by the MBTA. People nearby appear shocked.

A plank falling to the sidewalk outside Boston's South Station on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.
MBTA
A plank falling to the sidewalk outside Boston's South Station on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.
The plank falls inches from a man walking into South Station. Surveillance video from another angle, released by Boston police, shows him run inside the building.

A still from surveillance video showing a plank falling to the ground outside South Station on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.
Boston Police Department
A still from surveillance video showing a plank falling to the ground outside South Station on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.

One Financial shared this statement about what happened:

We can confirm that a scaffolding plank, installed by a contractor, fell from the roof of One Financial on Friday evening. We are relieved that no one was hurt and there was no damage to any neighboring buildings. The contractor has removed all scaffolding planks to ensure there is no further threat to public safety, and we are continuing to work with the proper authorities to determine any additional necessary remedial action. As this process is ongoing, please refer to the city of Boston and OSHA for additional details.

OSHA confirmed it was investigating P I Management, LLC but couldn't share more details.

This March, a steel beam fell from the skyscraper under construction atop South Station. Asked about last week's incident, an MBTA official noted that the plank didn't originate from that project, or South Station.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsBoston
