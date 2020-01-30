Draft Gov’t Report Claims Southwest Failed to Prioritize Safety, WSJ Reports

Southwest Airlines said it was disappointed with a draft report of a government audit that claimed the Dallas-based carrier failed to prioritize safety by flying millions of passengers on planes with unresolved safety concerns, saying "our friends, our families board our aircraft and not a single one of us would put anything above their safety."

The draft report by the Department of Transportation's inspector general, seen by The Wall Street Journal, found Southwest pilots flew more than 17 million passengers on planes with "unconfirmed" maintenance records over roughly two years.

The government report outlines an 18-month inquiry that characterized the FAA's oversight of the Dallas-based carrier as "lax, ineffective and inconsistent,” according to the newspaper.

Southwest told the WSJ it "strongly disagrees with 'unsubstantiated references to Southwest's Safety Culture,'" the report said. The airline issued the following statement to NBC 5.

"We have communicated our disappointment in the draft audit report to the OIG and will continue to communicate any concerns directly with its office. Southwest maintains a culture of compliance, recognizing the Safety of our operation as the most important thing we do. We are proud of our Safety Culture, which includes proactive, non-punitive processes for reporting, including the opportunity for anonymous reports. We are considered one of the world's most admired companies and uphold an unprecedented safety record."

"As part of our Safety Culture, we have a transparent relationship with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which includes an FAA-Approved Safety Management System designed to manage and mitigate operational risks and execute safe operating programs and practices. Our operational systems are built to meet or exceed all regulatory requirements and our Safety Management System is integrated into all of our operational practices in order to evaluate and continuously improve Safety performance."

"Our friends, our families board our aircraft and not a single one of us would put anything above their safety - this mission unites us all. The success of our business depends, in and of itself, on the Safety of our operation, and while we work to improve each and every day, any implication that we would tolerate a relaxing of standards is absolutely unfounded."

NBC 5 has not seen the unreleased draft report and cannot verify the details of the Wall Street Journal story.