Love was in the air when a couple flying from Colorado to Southern California with their newly adopted baby received a spontaneous mid-flight baby shower.

There were no cards or gift-wrapped baby items for Dustin and Caren Moore during their flight from Denver to Long Beach Airport. Instead, the Orange County couple received handwritten notes on napkins from other passengers -- strangers whose kindness was deeply appreciated by new parents flying with their baby.

In a series of tweets documenting the heartwarming journey, dad Dustin Moore said he offered apologies in advance as he boarded the plane, carrying a baby and lugging four bags down the aisle.

The outpouring of love from that flight, brought on by the actions of two thoughtfully observant flight attendants… it exceeds my ability to describe what it meant to us. Dustin Moore

"About mid flight, our daughter awoke and politely informed us she wanted a new diaper," Moore tweeted.

A flight attendant named Jenny cleared space for them at the back of the plane, Moore said. As he returned to his seat, another flight attendant asked the couple about their daughter, and the Moores shared their adoption story, he said.

That flight attendant, Bobby, then made an announcement, welcoming the Moores' adopted daughter aboard as a special guest, that brought cheers from the cabin. He then passed around napkins and pens so passengers could write inspirational messages and warm wishes for the Moores.

Moore Family

Here are a few.

"Rub each other’s feet, and rub the baby’s feet."

"Make time for date night."

"Always tell her you love her."

"Enjoy every minute. It goes by sooo very fast."

"Drink lots of wine!"

"The hard parts don't last forever. Congratulations."

"She will have you wrapped around her finger."

The Moores ended up with about 60 napkins and a set of pilot wings for their daughter. They added the napkins to a scrapbook, one with happy memories of their first flight as parents.

The new father expressed deep gratitude for the uplifting kindness of strangers.

"What all of those perfect strangers and attendants did not know, was the emotionally tender state of two brand-new parents," he tweeted. "Parents who after 9 years of trying had been blessed with their first child. Parents who felt scared, but determined in their new role.

"The outpouring of love from that flight, brought on by the actions of two thoughtfully observant flight attendants… it exceeds my ability to describe what it meant to us. How much those wings and written notes uplifted two new parents determined to love their new daughter."

NBC4 reached out the Moores for an on-camera interview, but the couple declined Thursday, citing a previous engagement -- a meeting with friends who also are considering adoption.

Below, Dustin Moore's full Twitter thread on the flight.