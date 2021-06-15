Southwest Service Resumes After Bug in Weather-Data System Grounds Flights

Southwest Airlines said late Monday it was resuming operations after an issue with its weather data provider grounded hundreds of flights nationwide.

"While Southwest Teams and the vendor worked to restore connectivity, we implemented a ground stop to protect the Safety of our Crews and Customers," the airline said in a statement Monday night announcing flight operations had resumed.

The airline tallied more than 1,400 delays Monday — nearly 40% of those scheduled, and the most of any airline on the planet, according to Flightaware, a site that tracks global airline cancellations and other issues.

In replies to a barrage of complaints on its official Twitter page, airline representatives apologized to customers and said the company was working to resolve the problem “ASAP.”

#denver airport packed this deep the wholeee entire #southwest terminal due to a nationwide weather system outage 😭 pic.twitter.com/JiASw7ToRK — ˗ˏˋ KATIE ˊˎ˗‏ (@kayjoooo) June 15, 2021

The scene at C concourse of PHX. Gate agent just said all computers are down. Not sure if that means even the gate agents and customer service reps. I’m in line to ask and find out. pic.twitter.com/iuHEgRE6yh — Patrick C Miller (@PatrickCMiller) June 15, 2021

Over 14 planes waiting for an open gate at the DIA tarmac due to a @SouthwestAir technical issue grounding all flights across the country. @9NEWS pic.twitter.com/dN1zTAF7YO — Mark Rocheleau (@MGRocheleau) June 15, 2021

