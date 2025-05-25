Space Exploration

SpaceX spacecraft reentering Earth's atmosphere triggers sonic boom

The Dragon spacecraft spent 31 days docked to the ISS.

By NBC Staff

spacex-dragon-earth-space-1
SpaceX

A spacecraft reentered Earth's atmosphere Saturday, triggering a sonic boom that was heard in parts of LA County.

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft reentered Earth's atmosphere around 10:41 p.m.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The spacecraft was expected to splashdown near Oceanside, according to SpaceX. The splashdown was confirmed at 10:46 p.m. and marked SpaceX's 32nd Commercial Resupply Services mission to the International Space Station.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The Dragon spacecraft spent 31 days docked to the ISS and undocked on Friday, May 23.

Four astronauts stationed on the ISS loaded "several tons of completed science experiments and station hardware," according to NASA.

This article tagged under:

Space Exploration
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us