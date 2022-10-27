It's a Bird, It's a Plane, It's SpaceX's Rocket Burning Across the Sky

Spacex successfully launched a Falcon 9 aircraft into low-Earth orbit Thursday night, giving Southern California residents a show as the craft shot across the sky after sunset.
The Falcon 9 launch of 53 Starlink satellites was launching from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
"Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean," Spacex's site read.
Video taken by NBCLA's Tony Shin out of Murrieta showed the spacecraft dancing across the sky.