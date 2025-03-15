Spam texts about unpaid tolls are on the rise. Here's what to do if you get one

Smartphone users are being targeted by scam texts saying they have unpaid tolls and E-ZPass charges.

If you're a smartphone user, chances are you've received a text message claiming you need to pay for unpaid tolls and E-ZPass charges.

The Federal Trade Commission issued a warning earlier this year letting smartphone users know they were being targeted in an unpaid tolls scam created by cybercriminals pretending to represent state road toll collection agencies.

The FTC's warning followed a similar one about unpaid toll scam texts issued by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in April 2024.

The texts usually tell phone users they must pay a dollar amount immediately — typically the day the text is sent — or risk paying late fees. The problem? It then asks users to share sensitive information about themselves and their finances.

Why am I getting texts about unpaid tolls?

Both the FTC and the FBI have issued warnings saying smartphone users were being targeted in widespread unpaid tolls scams. The FBI issued its warning in April 2024 with the FTC following in January 2025.

The FBI called the scam a form of smishing, a social engineering attack that uses fake text messages "to trick people into downloading malware, sharing sensitive information, or sending money to cybercriminals."

How do I know if the text is a scam?

The unpaid tolls scam texts tell users they need to pay for overdue toll charges immediately, typically the same day the text has been sent.

It then asks users to click a link that takes them to a separate area where they are asked to provide sensitive personal information, including their credit card number and driver's license number.

The texts are designed to allow cybercriminals to not only swipe your money but potentially also your identity.

What to do with the spam text about unpaid tolls

The FTC suggests that anyone receiving the scam unpaid toll text message do the following:

First, don’t click on any links. Whenever you receive a suspicious or unexpected text, it's best to not engage with it. Cybercriminals want you to react quickly. Instead, give yourself time to think things through.

Whenever you receive a suspicious or unexpected text, it's best to not engage with it. Cybercriminals want you to react quickly. Instead, give yourself time to think things through. Check to see if the text is legit. Contact the state’s tolling agency and ask them if the agency sent you the text. Be sure to find the agency's website on your own to get an accurate phone number or email website. Don't trust any contact information provided in the text.

Contact the state’s tolling agency and ask them if the agency sent you the text. Be sure to find the agency's website on your own to get an accurate phone number or email website. Don't trust any contact information provided in the text. Report and delete unwanted text messages. Use your phone’s “report junk” option to report unwanted texts to your messaging app. You can also forward any suspicious texts to 7726 (SPAM). Then, delete the text.

The FBI adds that you can file a complaint with the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), www.ic3.gov, and be sure to include the phone number the text was sent from and any website it lists.

If you clicked a link and provided personal information, be sure to contact your bank, credit union or credit card company for help in protecting your account.

