Special counsel Jack Smith and his team to resign before Trump takes office

Special counsel Jack Smith and his team plan to resign before President-elect Donald Trump takes office, a source familiar with the matter said, NBC News reports.

Smith’s office was evaluating the best path for winding down its work on the two outstanding federal criminal cases against Trump, as the Justice Department’s longstanding position is that it cannot charge a sitting president with a crime.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: