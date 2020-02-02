Tanzania

20 Dead in Stampede at Tanzania Church Service

The stampede was caused by church faithful being ushered to pass through one exit at the meeting venue so that they could walk on “anointed oil"

By Associated Press

Encyclopaedia Britannica/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

DODOMA, Tanzania (AP) — Twenty people have died and a dozen others were injured in a stampede during a church meeting in the northern Tanzanian city of Moshi, the government said Sunday.

The stampede was caused by church faithful being ushered to pass through one exit at the meeting venue so they could walk on “anointed oil,” according to a statement by a government spokesman.

Hundreds of worshippers attended the prayer meeting Saturday led by Boniface Mwamposa, a popular preacher who heads the Arise and Shine Ministry Tanzania.

U.S. & World

China 13 mins ago

Philippines Reports 1st Virus Death Outside of China

Groundhog Day 19 mins ago

Pennsylvania Groundhog Declares Early Spring ‘a Certainty’

Tanzania's Interior Minister George Simbachawene said Mwamposa had been arrested. Simbachawene said the government will review the associations act, with the intention of strengthening the requirements to register as a church.

He accused the church of not taking enough precautions and violating the terms of its permit for the meeting, which ran two hours later than planned.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Tanzania
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us