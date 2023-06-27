Starbucks adds 3 new frozen drinks to its permanent menu — here are the fruity flavors

Starbucks released three new icy drinks on Tuesday — just in time for summer.

Starbucks will now offer three frozen variations of its fruity Refreshers. The new drinks include: Frozen Strawberry Açai Lemonade, Frozen Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade and Frozen Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade.

Starbucks Refreshers were first introduced in 2012, gaining popularity with the viral Pink Drink in 2017. The new drinks are a blended take on the classic iced drinks.

Starbucks noted that the new frozen lemonades were inspired by their customers and baristas, who often customize the regular Refreshers by blending with ice.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The new drinks were released on Tuesday and are available at Starbucks locations in the U.S. and Canada.

Starbucks compares the Frozen Strawberry Açai Lemonade to a classic strawberry lemonade with “an icy twist.”

The Frozen Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade is made exactly how it sounds — with passionfruit, pineapple and lemonade.

The Frozen Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade is blended with mango, dragonfruit, ice and lemonade.

"The new line uniquely combines the Starbucks Refreshers flavors our customers love with a swirl of strawberry puree and pieces of real fruit, giving customers a new way to enjoy summer moments," Starbucks said in a news release on Tuesday.

A grande frozen refresher will cost you just under $6 while the regular iced drink is about $5.

In May, the coffee chain announced it would start charging customers an extra $1 to have their Refreshers made without water.

If you're looking to avoid going to a Starbucks cafe altogether, the company announced earlier this year that its Pink Drink and Paradise Drink will be sold in grocery stores.