Starbucks will stop charging extra for non-dairy milk

Non-dairy milk lovers, rejoice.

Starting next week, Starbucks will stop charging coffee-drinkers who wish to customize their drinks with non-dairy milk options an extra fee, the company announced Wednesday.

The change will go into effect on Nov. 7, the same day the company will launch its holiday menu, Starbucks said in a release.

Starbucks said dropping the extra charge will make "it easier for customers to make their Starbucks beverage their own" by customizing popular drink recipes with non-dairy milk options, including soymilk, oatmilk, almondmilk or coconutmilk, according to the release.

"Core to the Starbucks Experience is the ability to customize your beverage to make it yours. By removing the extra charge for non-dairy milks we're embracing all the ways our customers enjoy their Starbucks," Brian Niccol, Starbucks chairman and CEO, said in the release.

Substituting a non-dairy milk is the second-most requested customization from customers, according to Starbucks. It falls behind adding a shot of espresso.

The company estimates that almost half of its customers who currently pay to substitute a non-dairy milk will see a price reduction of more than 10% when the change goes into effect.

"This is just one of many changes we'll make to ensure a visit to Starbucks is worth it every time," Niccol added in the release.

The non-dairy milk news came on the heels of an earlier announcement that the coffee chain will discontinue its Oleato olive oil drinks in early November.

