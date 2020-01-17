impeachment

Starr, Dershowitz Expected to Join Trump Impeachment Defense Team

The president's team will be led by White House counsel Pat Cippolone and Trump's personal lawyer Jay Sekulow.

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Former independent counsel Ken Starr and prominent defense attorney Alan Dershowitz are expected to join President Donald Trump's legal defense team for the Senate impeachment trial, according to a source familiar with the matter, NBC News reports.

Also expected to join the team is Robert Ray, who succeeded Starr as Clinton special counsel.

The president's team will be led by White House counsel Pat Cippolone and Trump's personal lawyer Jay Sekulow.

U.S. & World

impeachment 1 hour ago

Trump’s Impeachment Trial Begins Amid New Ukraine Revelations

Iran 3 hours ago

Pentagon Says US Troops Were Hurt in Iran Strikes, Contradicting Trump

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

impeachmentDonald Trump
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us