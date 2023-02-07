State of the Union: Some Republicans Boo Biden Comments on Medicare and Social Security

Republicans got riled up when President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech touched on Medicare and Social Security.

Biden suggested Republicans had fallen in line behind a proposal to put the continued existence of those two program to a vote every five years.

"That means if Congress doesn’t vote to keep them, those programs will go away. Other Republicans say if we don’t cut Social Security and Medicare, they’ll let America default on its debt for the first time in our history," Biden said.

Those remarks fired up Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and others. Greene, sporting a white fur coat, stood up, made a thumbs-down gesture and yelled, "Liar!"

Some Republicans even jumped to their feet to object.

In response, Biden said: “Anybody who doubts it, contact my office.”

And he told his audience, "So we all agree, Social Security and Medicare is off the table.” That drew a standing ovation from members of both parties.