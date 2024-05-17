The man identified as the suspect in an alleged sucker-punch attack on actor Steve Buscemi in Manhattan earlier this month is in custody, senior city officials with knowledge of the investigation confirmed Friday.

Clifton Williams was apprehended after his building supervisor called 911 amid a dispute over Williams' property at a homeless shelter. The officers responded to get his account and recognized him from the wanted ad. He allegedly acknowledged his identity and was taken into custody. Charges are pending.

Attorney information wasn't known.

Williams has been staying at city shelters for the past few years. In April, he stayed at the Bellevue Men’s Shelter before being placed in Greenpoint.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

He was identified Tuesday as the suspect in the May 8 attack on the "Boardwalk Empire" star in Kips Bay.

The actor's publicist confirmed details of the violent incident over the weekend, saying that the 66-year-old "is ok and appreciates everyone’s well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of NY.”

Buscemi, a former FDNY firefighter, is known for his roles in the films "Fargo" and "Reservoir Dogs," or the recent TV series "Miracle Workers." He was last seen on screen in the final season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," which ended its 12 season run in April.

Buscemi was the second actor from the popular HBO television show "Boardwalk Empire" attacked this spring. Michael Stuhlbarg was struck in the head with a rock while walking near Central Park on March 31.

A homeless man, later identified as 27-year-old Xavier Israel, was taken into custody in connection with that incident; he faces assault and harassment charges. Israel is allegedly the same person who attacked a good Samaritan who gave him a coat in Manhattan more than two years ago.

A "Boardwalk Empire" actor is recovering from a rock to the head he suffered at random as he walked near Central Park Sunday night, authorities say.