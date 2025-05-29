Authorities are investigating how an embalmed infant from Dallas, Texas, ended up in a shipment of linens delivered to a Shreveport, Louisiana, dry cleaner.

Just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Shreveport police were called to Alsco Uniforms on Hollywood Avenue after employees reported finding what appeared to be a mummified infant wrapped in laundry.

“It was a very disturbing scene,” said Cpl. Chris Bordelon. “Officers found what was a small infant, what was described as mummified.”

Detectives determined the linens came from Golden Gate Funeral Home in Dallas. Police said the child died on May 3 and was scheduled to be cremated following a funeral service on May 17, but the body instead ended up in a shipment of laundry bound for Shreveport.

“It was a very bizarre set of circumstances,” Bordelon said. “Our violent crimes team began their investigation and were able to track down the load of linens.”

Detectives believe the infant had been embalmed, based on the strong odor and early signs of decomposition observed at the scene.

“The detective on scene even told me it smelled strongly of formaldehyde, which is something that’s not typical of any of our crime scenes,” Bordelon said.

The baby was found wearing clothing embroidered with the initials “K.M.,” the only identity police have officially confirmed.

No foul play is suspected, but investigators said the incident appears to involve negligence.

“This clearly is some type of act of negligence, whether it be on the part of a cleaning service for the funeral home or the funeral home itself,” Bordelon said.

The remains are now in the custody of the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, which is coordinating to return the child to the family in Dallas.

Authorities said the Texas Funeral Service Commission has been notified and that the investigation will continue across state lines.

“There are laws when it comes to discarding of bodies, and the funeral home and or any individuals involved could be subject to those laws,” Bordelon said.

“This is an unfortunate set of circumstances that no family should have to go through,” Bordelon said. “We don’t come across finding children that didn’t die in Louisiana in Louisiana.”