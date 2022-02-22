Stolen Limo Party Bus Slams Into Car in Calif. Chase

The pursuit of a limo party bus that was stolen in the San Diego area ended with a crash Tuesday afternoon on a highway north of Los Angeles.

Details about the theft of the 40-foot limo party bus were not immediately available. It was reported stolen in the San Diego area when someone took it after the driver got out of the bus to pick up a client, the bus owner said.

The pursuit, which began around 11:30 a.m., was on the 5 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley at midday. The driver of the black bus continued north onto the 14 Freeway.

At least one spike strip was deployed, but the attempt to slow the bus was unsuccessful.

The bus slammed into the rear end of a car on Pearblossom Highway in the Acton area. The bus slowly drifted into oncoming traffic before rolling to a stop.

A woman in the Hyundai sedan suffered moderate injuries.

NBCLA

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Steam appeared to be coming from the front of the bus following the crash. The woman behind the wheel was taken into custody.

Details about the driver's identity were not immediately available.

The bus' interior appeared to be decorated for a birthday party.