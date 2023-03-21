earthquake

Strong Earthquake Rattles Pakistan, Residents Flee Homes

The U.S. Geological Survey said the center of the quake was located 25 miles south-southeast of Jurm, Afghanistan

Getty Images

A strong earthquake rattled Pakistan’s capital Islamabad and other parts of the country on Tuesday, sending panicked residents fleeing from their homes.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the center of the magnitude 6.5 quake was located 25 miles south-southeast of Jurm, Afghanistan in Afghanistan's Hindukush region.

The quake was felt across Pakistan. The country's meteorological office said the earthquake was a magnitude 7.7.

There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.
A man rescued from beneath the rubble in Turkey 261 hours after the earthquake hit, made his first phone call to his family after being pulled out and got some encouraging news.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

earthquake
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us